ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley senior citizens who have questions about their electric bill can meet one-on-one with PPL officials.

Five state lawmakers are teaming up with PPL Electric Utilities to host the event on Thursday, April 20 at Cedar Crest College in Allentown.

PPL reps will review the customer's most recent bill, explain how to read bills and answer questions about estimated billing.

Attendees can also get information about how to make sure they are getting the best deal on electricity, and programs available to assist those on low or fixed incomes.

Registration is required. Those attending should bring a copy of their most recent bill. Appointments will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the Lees Hall Gym.

Anyone interested should contact their respective legislator to make an appointment: