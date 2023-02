ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley (BBBSLV) launches new mentoring program.

Players from a local professional basketball team, Lehigh Valley Legends, have registered to become volunteers in the new "Sports Buddies" program.

Local youth involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters will receive mentorship from the newest "Bigs" (adult volunteers).

To find out how more about volunteering for BBBSLV, visit their website at www.bbbslv.org.