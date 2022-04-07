FOGELSVILLE, Pa. - Legislators in the Lehigh Valley are advocating for a bill they say could curb elder abuse.
In a meeting in Fogelsville Thursday afternoon, they heard from a woman who says her husband died unnecessarily in a senior care facility.
"I do not want... another family to go through the nine months my husband went through," said Diana Raph to the panel of legislators.
Raph said her husband, Robert Raph, was being treated at a Northampton County nursing home, but he didn't receive proper care.
"I lodged a complaint because they were not getting him out of bed for rehab," said Raph.
But Raph said that complaint was never investigated properly.
"When I got the letter from the P.A. Department of Health, it said nothing about what the investigator told me. They said everything was okay," said Raph.
We talked with the Northampton County Coroner and they told us Robert Raph died of natural causes, not of criminal neglect, but the legislators felt his case could have been better investigated.
"Would it not be so simple to just make sure that the Departments of Health, Aging, and Human Services have a reciprocating communication loop to make sure, even though the Department of Health may not find any violations, the Department of Aging can investigate any reports to make sure there is no elder abuse or neglect?" said Rep. Ann Flood.
That communication is exactly what Rep. Flood said her bill, HB 2425, would enshrine into law.
Rep. Gary Day said it could save lives.
"If one agency takes a complaint, it's going to require that they notify other agencies, and we believe that that's going to keep abuse cases from falling through the cracks," said Rep. Day.
Raph said her husband's story is over, but his fight is not.
"This is not only for him. This is for every family that is treated the same way we were," said Raph.
We also reached out to the Department of Health. It responded in part "Establishing another statute through HB 2425 with different definitions and reporting processes would be confusing, duplicative, and unnecessary. While we appreciate the intent of the proposed legislation, all three Departments are opposed to HB 2425."