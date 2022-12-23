WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The weather was not enough to scare shoppers who were looking to score last-minute gifts at the Lehigh Valley Mall Friday.

"We still needed to do more Christmas shopping, and I needed to get my phone fixed as well," said Joshua of Allentown. "But most importantly, though, I had to get a few more Christmas gifts for a few people."

Some shoppers had more work to do than others.

"I got nobody Christmas gifts this year," said Leo Kern of Allentown, who had to pick up six gifts.

Some were shopping for themselves, and others were just looking to leave the house before the temperature dropped.

"Well, you know, kind of to take out my mother-in-law, get some air. Maybe, you know, a last-minute gift or something we may come across," said Ruthie Perez of Bethlehem. "I started doing shopping pretty early this year only because I don't know how I'm going to feel."

Regardless the reason, the mall was packed, which is a happy sight for retailers in a holiday season when sales have been relatively flat.

Luckily for them, the winter weather blast was barely even top of mind for some.

"I didn't even know it was gonna snow today," Joshua said. "After this, I'm definitely going home and in the house all day. It's too cold."

The question now: Will the final stretch of shopping continue as the temperature keeps dropping?