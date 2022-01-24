ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley man who allegedly killed a New York City police officer and gravely injured another has died of his injuries.
47-year-old Lashawn McNeil of Allentown had been sent to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting Friday night.
One of the officers McNeil was accused of shooting, 27-year-old Officer Wilbert Mora, is reportedly in "grave" condition after surgery. He was shot in the head while responding to a domestic call in Harlem on Friday night.
22-year-old Officer Jason Rivera was killed in the gun battle. His funeral is later this week at St. Patrick's Cathedral.
Police say McNeil tried to run out of the apartment, but was stopped by a third officer, who shot McNeil in both the arm and the head.
Officials say McNeil had a lengthy criminal record, including an arrest in Pennsylvania in 2002 on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.