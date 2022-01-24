Police Officers Shot

NYPD officers gather during the press conference at Harlem Hospital after the shooting in Harlem on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in New York. A New York police officer was killed and another critically wounded while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son, officials said, making four officers shot in the city in as many days.

 Yuki Iwamura - freelancer, FR171758 AP

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley man who allegedly killed a New York City police officer and gravely injured another has died of his injuries.

47-year-old Lashawn McNeil of Allentown had been sent to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting Friday night.

One of the officers McNeil was accused of shooting, 27-year-old Officer Wilbert Mora, is reportedly in "grave" condition after surgery. He was shot in the head while responding to a domestic call in Harlem on Friday night.

22-year-old Officer Jason Rivera was killed in the gun battle. His funeral is later this week at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Police say McNeil tried to run out of the apartment, but was stopped by a third officer, who shot McNeil in both the arm and the head.

Officials say McNeil had a lengthy criminal record, including an arrest in Pennsylvania in 2002 on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.