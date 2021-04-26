NAZARETH, Pa. - Mike Parsley has had a full life.
But he almost didn't.
Years ago, the Nazareth man began a hard battle with rheumatoid arthritis.
"I tried every treatment possible, and it never really seemed to control the arthritis at all," Mike begins.
In fact, all those treatments did a number on his kidneys. They started slowly going downhill, but that wasn't his biggest problem.
The rheumatoid arthritis had moved into his lungs and Mike could barely breathe.
"But," he says, "probably a month away from when I was going to pass away, I got the gift of life and a beautiful double lung transplant."
An 18-year-old stranger from South Carolina gave Mike that first gift, but his second came from someone much closer.
"It obviously is agonizing to see a loved one go through a struggle like that," Mike's older brother Bill says.
Bill found out Mike also needed a kidney transplant, even though Mike tried to keep that quiet. He told his wife, he didn't think that was fair.
"It's like taking good parts out of a brand new car and putting it in an old junker and trying to keep that going," he says.
Fortunately, Bill didn't listen to his little brother.
"I don't remember that being a real long conversation, just that 'hey I'm gonna do this!'" Bill says.
Bill donated his kidney to Mike in 2005, and both have been in great health ever since. And Bill now has something to hold over Mike at Thanksgiving dinner.
"We joke about it a lot now," says Mike.
For example, Bill laughs, "he's gotten better looking since he got the kidney from me, his IQ went up a few points..."
"I always say, 'how long is this going to go on. It was a kidney!'" Mike laughs.
The laughs are just one set of the emotions.
The tears were there when Mike saw his daughter graduate high school, college, and then walked her down the aisle at her dream beach wedding.
"And obviously, if an anonymous donor and my brother wouldn't have donated to me, I wouldn't have been able to be there and enjoy those things. I would've passed way many years ago," says Mike.
These brothers, closer than ever, now both advocate for organ donation - something they knew nothing about, until it was their turn to give and receive.
"They say organ donors are heroes, they truly are and I'm proof of it today," says Mike.
If you would like to learn more about organ and tissue donation or sign up to be an organ donor, visit the Gift of Life Donor Program website.