WASHINGTON — A man from the Lehigh Valley was one of two people found guilty May 24 of assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Craig Michael Bingert, 31, of Allentown, was convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; civil disorder, all felonies; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and engaging in an act of physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Isaac Steve Sturgeon, 34, of Dillon, Montana, was found guilty of the same crimes, the DOJ said.

Both will be sentenced Aug. 25.

The DOJ says their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

According to evidence presented at trial, on Jan. 6, 2021, Bingert and Sturgeon marched to the grounds of the U.S. Capitol Building where they advanced up the southwest stairs and assaulted a line of police officers, according to the news release. Bingert and Sturgeon were at the front of a mob facing a line of police officers, and after a fellow rioter counted down “1,2,3 Go!”, Bingert and Sturgeon each grabbed the barricade in front of the police officers and pushed it into the officers, the DOJ said.

Then, along with other rioters, Bingert and Sturgeon lifted the barricade up to crawl underneath it in an attempt to break through the police line, according to the DOJ.

Following the assault, both Bingert and Sturgeon remained on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol Building, including on and around the inaugural stage, until they were removed by law enforcement, the DOJ said.

The DOJ says Sturgeon posted videos of violence against the police to his social media accounts, and in one, he stated that “this is a (expletive) revolution.”

In the 28 months since Jan. 6, more than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the DOJ says.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.