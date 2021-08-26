N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Not only is he one of White Castle's biggest fans, but now the Lehigh County man's story will have a spot on the iconic slider boxes.
Daniel Mann, of the Schnecksville area of North Whitehall Township, was one of 13 people from across the country to be inducted into White Castle's "Cravers Hall of Fame."
A virtual induction ceremony for the 2020 inductees was held Wednesday night, postponed from earlier this year due to the pandemic.
Mann's says in his story that he got his love of White Castle from his grandmother, who always had a Crave Case or sliders on hand for visits. Mann and three high school buddies formed the "Castle Gang," and started every weekend with a trip to the fast food joint. Now in college, he said they still meet up at White Castle when they can.
Mann and the other inductees will get a commemorative plaque, and their stories will be featured on the restaurant's new slider box packaging, which will be rolled out in early 2022.
Hundreds of fans submit stories every year, with hopes of being selected for the exclusive club, which was started in 2001.