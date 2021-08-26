White Castle logo. (PRNewsFoto/WHITE CASTLE SYSTEMS,INC.)

White Castle logo. (PRNewsFoto/WHITE CASTLE SYSTEMS,INC.)

 By White Castle

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Not only is he one of White Castle's biggest fans, but now the Lehigh County man's story will have a spot on the iconic slider boxes.

Daniel Mann, of the Schnecksville area of North Whitehall Township, was one of 13 people from across the country to be inducted into White Castle's "Cravers Hall of Fame."

A virtual induction ceremony for the 2020 inductees was held Wednesday night, postponed from earlier this year due to the pandemic.

Mann's says in his story that he got his love of White Castle from his grandmother, who always had a Crave Case or sliders on hand for visits. Mann and three high school buddies formed the "Castle Gang," and started every weekend with a trip to the fast food joint. Now in college, he said they still meet up at White Castle when they can.

Mann and the other inductees will get a commemorative plaque, and their stories will be featured on the restaurant's new slider box packaging, which will be rolled out in early 2022.

Hundreds of fans submit stories every year, with hopes of being selected for the exclusive club, which was started in 2001.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.