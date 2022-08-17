FORKS TWP., Pa. - In October 1971 a plane crashed into Blue Mountain on its way to the airport in Allentown. Eight people were on board. Don Arcury was one of them.

"There were only three of us that survived and I happened to be one of them," Arcury said Wednesday.

Arcury says the plane made at stop in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton letting off a priest and some nuns.

"And then we took off, I got up and stretched. I'm going to go sit in the back of the plane, so I sat in the back of the plane and then my friend who was with me slid over into my seat and we took off," he said.

And it wasn't long before the plane crashed.

"What happened is the pilot made an error and punched up the wrong airport and instead of coming in at 2200 feet, we came in at 1600 feet," Arcury said.

The plane broke in half from the impact.

"I was thrown out of the plane sat there for quite a while. All I could hear was people screaming," Arcury said.

His friend who had moved into his seat was killed.

"It took me a long time, a long time to get my head put back together," Arcury said.

Arcury credits the Klecknersville Rangers for saving his life. To show his appreciation, he holds an annual luncheon for first responders every year.

"I try to make a good thing out of it, instead of dwelling on the negative," Arcury said.

Police, fire crews, and EMT's all gathered under tents to enjoy a meal in Forks Township Wednesday.

"We're feeding over 100 people, there's a lot of community involvement," Arcury said.

Arcury is so thankful to be alive.

"My thing is, I'm going to continue doing what I love to do best, that's to give back, have fun, and be around good friends and relatives, and that's my kids and my wife," Arcury said.