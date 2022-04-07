The Lehigh Valley Marathon may return in 2023, the head of Discover Lehigh Valley said Thursday.
The marathon was last held in 2019.
Via of the Lehigh Valley canceled the 2020 race because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then stopped sponsoring the event. Bethlehem-based Via, which helps with developmental and mental disabilities, said the event did not raise enough money to justify the effort. In addition to the Via Marathon, the organization also canceled its All-Star Basketball Classic.
Alex Michaels, chief executive officer of Discover Lehigh Valley, said plans are moving ahead to bring back the 26-mile race next year.
"We will be holding a meeting in May," Michaels said at a Northampton County council committee meeting Thursday, after Commissioner John Cusick asked about whether the event will be brought back.
Cusick said the marathon generated a lot of demand for hotel rooms in the Lehigh Valley. Discover Lehigh Valley is a not-for-profit group that promotes tourism in the region.
Michaels said he has been talking with leaders in the running community and with St. Luke's University Health Network, which was a host of the marathon along with Via. Before Via ran the event, the Red Cross sponsored the marathon, which drew more than 2,000 participants annually.
The Lehigh Valley Marathon was a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
