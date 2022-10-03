Many people in the business of protecting the public in the Lehigh Valley are mourning the loss of one of their own - Jeff Tapler.

Tapler died Monday.

He worked in law enforcement for years as a cop with various departments, a county radio dispatcher, and as police chief in Lower Milford Township.

He also owned Dispatch Answering Service.

And many knew him as "Uncle Jeffrey," the host of a polka music show on local cable TV.

He was a champion of Pennsylvania German culture.

Many are saying on social media Monday night - and we who've had a chance to interact with agree - that Jeff Tapler was a big guy with a big heart, and he'll be missed.