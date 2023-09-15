U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – At Jesus Son of Mary Mosque, the parking lot fills up fast Friday afternoons.

Volunteers wearing reflective vests and waiving batons make sure that everyone gets a spot during two back-to-back services.

"This is our weekly congregational prayer," said Imam Mohammad Elshinawy.

The congregation slips off their shoes and enters the prayer hall, known as "musallah" in Arabic, to hear this week's message and to pray.

But long before the congregation arrives, Oumou Fall has been busy making takeaway meals.

"I love to make food," said Fall. "I make it with love. It's like my passion."

While she's wrapping things up for the day, she's thinking about the open house the mosque is holding Saturday.

"I'm going to make the chicken jollof rice," said Fall.

She says it's usually a dish you make for a special occasion because it takes all day to prepare.

"I got to warn everybody: while supplies last," Elshinaway said. "We're going to be basically be bringing food from 15-20 different sort of ethnicities."

Elshinawy says while the food is a huge draw, the point is fellowship with the Lehigh Valley's non-Muslim community.

"We are your neighbors," Elshinaway said. "We are Muslims that believe in many of the things that you hold dear, and this, number one, can create a sense of multiplied force for the collective good."

Fall says she is excited about the open house.

She hopes the community comes with an appetite and leaves with a better understanding of the Muslim faith.

The open house is Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jesus Son of Mary Mosque, located at 6635 Tilghman St. in Upper Macungie Township.