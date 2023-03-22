ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At Union and Finch in Allentown, nostalgia is on the menu.

Lehigh Valley native Kate Kareha is exploring the magic of the iconic Hess's Department Store in a new podcast.

"I am so curious about the staying power of Hess's," said Kareha. "Originally, I just thought I was going to be talking maybe to some chandelier owners and we would go off on some tangents, but we've decided just to open it up to the public."

Kareha is gathering a bounty of stories, from historians like WFMZ's Frank Whelan, who wrote a book about Hess's, to former employees whose lives were changed by working there.

"I'm actually talking later this month to a husband and wife who met last day on the job, her first day on the job, and they met and went out to lunch and they've been together ever since," said Kareha.

Hess's was opened by brothers Max and Charles on Allentown's Hamilton Street in 1897. It was such a hot spot that in its day it wasn't unusual for celebrities like Johnny Carson, Zsa Zsa Gabor, and Barbara Walters to make appearances.

"It was not so much that the people of Allentown were going to Hess's and going to see the celebrities is that they were coming to Allentown to see us," said Kareha.

Kareha says the iconic red, green, and blue logo sparks a lot of memories for her guests, including Union and Finch owner Ed Hanna, who recently started selling Hess's t-shirts.

"We probably produced 30 or 40 of them and sold out quickly," said Hanna.

The podcast drops every Friday morning on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Buzzsprout.

You can also reminisce at hesspatiopodcast.com