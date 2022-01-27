BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Sofia Blasco wasn't sure what she was going to do after graduating with a degree in dance from Marymount Manhattan College in the middle of a pandemic.
Until a friend and former dancer with multiple sclerosis told her she couldn't find inclusive dancing lessons.
"So I started googling. It must exist, especially in New York, we can find these classes, and it didn't really exist. So that's when I was like, I can make this happen," Blasco said.
She came up with The Dancer Movement, which features virtual and in-person dance lessons reimagined for those with disabilities.
Her mom, Shawn, a special education teacher at Bethlehem Catholic, was immediately on board. She is the Artistic Director at the Dancer Movement.
"She has a passion for dance, and she has a passion for helping people, so I knew this was going to work for her," Shawn said.
Currently they have about 20 - 30 regular students from across the globe.
She also teaches dancers without disabilities how to be more inclusive teachers, which is what she was doing this week at her alma mater, The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts.
"It was really inspiring to see them and the way that they kind of absorbed everything we were throwing at them," Blasco said. "We'll never get anywhere if we keep disabled dancers on one track and non-disabled dancers on a different track."
It's a pivot in life she wasn't expecting, but she's keeping on dancing anyway.
"She just did it. I knew she could but yeah it's amazing," Shawn said.
"You know, we're not going to change the world, but hopefully we change enough people that they go out and change their corner of the world," Blasco said.