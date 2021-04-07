EASTON, Pa. - More than $1.6 million is going to the Neighborhood Health Centers of the Lehigh Valley to expand vaccination services.
The announcement was made at a small event Wednesday hosted by Congresswoman Susan Wild.
The funding, combined with access to the J&J vaccine, means more COVID vaccinations for the vulnerable, says CEO Melissa Miranda.
"Between that and the funding will allow us to hire more staff that will then be able to go out to more rural areas as well as set up more community-based events," Miranda said.
"What we want to make sure is that the money that we get from Congress goes to the people that have the most need," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.
That money is part of the American Rescue Plan, which also increased marketplace premium subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.
Now, no one will pay more than 8.5% of their income for health care.
According to HHS data shared with Vox, that means nearly 7 million new people can purchase an ACA plan with no monthly premium.
"Standard eligibility for the ACA, the expanded subsidy, the enlargement of the open enrollment is huge when so many people lost their jobs and health insurance coverage," Wild said.
It also incentivizes states to expand Medicaid and post-partum eligibility to 12 months.
And the bill temporarily covers all premiums for COBRA until September.
"It also assists some of our healthcare networks in terms of helping them cover the costs of the vaccination clinics that they're doing, having phone operators," Wild said.