BETHLEHEM, Pa. - "This is an example of a safe house?" I said to Carol Anderson while walking through a home in Bethlehem.
"Yes, this is our transitional home where women who do well in the program can stay for an indefinite period of time," she said.
The home is one of four owned by Bloom for Women, a non profit offering sanctuary and continuum of care for survivors of sex trafficking.
Carol Anderson is founder and CEO.
"Survivors that we serve are some of the most courageous women I've ever met. They've seen the underside of bridges, walked back alleys, and been mistreated and disregarded," she said.
29-year-old Alyssa was one of those women. That is until she found Bloom two years ago.
"I wasn't running from things anymore, I had someone walk beside me through all that," she said.
She's now a case manager working with those who used to be her.
Alyssa and Anderson are stressing a message of hope during Lehigh Valley Anti Trafficking Week. As part of awareness week there is a candlelit vigil at the Bethlehem Rose Garden.
The Northampton County District Attorney's Office says awareness is spreading. They're investigating more trafficking cases because they say more people know what to look for.
But Anderson says the pandemic has made the problem worse.
Alyssa is an example of the solution. She is now striving for her master's degree in Social Work.
"Being in this position I'm being given all I need to succeed," Alyssa said.
It's a glimpse of light for those in a very dark place.