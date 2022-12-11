EASTON, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley charity is saying thank you to its donors.

Laughing at my Nightmare is a group that provides adaptive equipment for people with disabilities.

For more than 10 years, the donors have helped provide wheelchairs, breathing equipment, scooters, and so much more to those with disabilities across the U.S.

The group held an event in Easton on Sunday to say thank you.

"Today is the 10-year anniversary, major donor celebration of Laughing at my Nightmare," said Sarah Burcaw, co-founder and director of development for the nonprofit. "Being comfortable and functional should not be a privilege"

The group has provided close to $1 million to help more than 1,800 people.