ALLENTOWN, Pa. - From helping those wrecked by war or an animal suffering neglect, to protecting Pennsylvania's environment, there's no shortage of charities in need this Giving Tuesday.

"When they donate a bike to us, we know that there's a story behind it," said Kim Schaffer, the Executive Director of the Allentown-based Community Bike Works.

Building a bike to change lives is the story behind the nonprofit.

"(Just) like households, like other nonprofits, our costs are increasing, which does make things more stressful for us," she said.

So does a yearly budget of over $1 million funded almost entirely by donations. Schaffer says Giving Tuesday typically kicks off their seasonal donation drive. This year, however, they have a $15,000 matching fund promise with national organization Outride.

"So that makes this year especially important to us and allows us to do the work that we need to do," Shaffer said.

"This is 0.25, which is the equivalent ofabout $4,000," United Way's Laura McHugh explained while looking at her computer. It's a new funding reality for the nonprofit, as they now accept over 80 cryptocurrencies.

"More and more, younger donors especially, looking for different ways and different options to give," she said.

No matter how you give, Monique Sanders Moreno of the Lehigh Valley Community Foundation, a donation portal to hundreds of area nonprofits, says even a little is big.

"As far as paying salaries, as far as keeping the lights on," she said.

Many nonprofits use individual donations as ways to pay for the less glamorous but just as vital expenses.

McHugh says for them the day kicks off the donation season, and they raised $140,000 between Thanksgiving and New Year's last year.

Last year more than $3 billion was raised on Giving Tuesday.