ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Monday in Harrisburg, Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by long-term care and nursing advocates to celebrate what's being called "a victory for senior care." The state's recently approved budget gives millions of leftover American Rescue Plan funds to nursing homes.
"The budget provides $250 million for long-term care," said Wolf.
"That means more than $500 million to our sector, including state and federal matches," said Zach Shamberg, the President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association.
Pennsylvania's historic investment in nursing homes is being welcomed in the Lehigh Valley.
"We really do appreciate the state coming forth with this," said Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong.
For the first time in nearly a decade and after lots of advocacy, the Medicaid reimbursement rate is increasing.
The freshly-signed state budget bumps it up 17.5%, which equates to $35 more per resident each day. That means relief for long-term care facilities that have been struggling through the pandemic.
"We need Gracedale to be there for people with Alzheimer's and dementia, about four or 500 we estimate a year need Gracedale," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure. "This budget is a major investment and it's going to help us keep Gracedale."
Gracedale in Northampton County and Cedarbrook in Lehigh County are both dominated by residents on Medicaid.
"The state has historically funded Medicaid care at a rate that is lower than the cost of care, so this rate increase helps us to better care for that population in a financially stable manner," said Jason Cumello, the administrator and director at Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehab. "The Medicaid increase is extremely important to help stabilize the operation during a time of inflation, and particularly labor market challenges."
"We have great people here. We don't want to lose them," Armstrong said of the employees at Cedarbrook.
Millions will be put toward ongoing staffing shortages that have left employees exhausted.
"40 nurses right off. We'd bring them in tomorrow," said Armstrong about the potential to add more workers.
The money will also help with Cedarbrook's expansion that's currently underway. A new, 240-bed wing is going to replace the home's oldest wings from the 1920s. That work is expected to be done in late 2023 or early 2024.