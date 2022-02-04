As the temperature tumbles, there's a possibility that roads will turn slippery, especially in higher elevations.
The Lehigh County Emergency Management Team is among those warning people to use caution when traveling. Officials say it's best to stay off the roads if they are bad.
If you have to head out, they suggest letting someone know where you're going. They also recommend having extra supplies on hand just in case you get stuck.
"Making sure you have an emergency supply kit, making sure you have food and water, extra clothing if you're going out. Also having a fully charged cell phone, a full tank of gas if you possibly get stranded," said Director of Lehigh County Emergency Management, Tanya Hook.
Officials also recommend not parking under branches that could break under the weight of ice.