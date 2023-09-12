A Lehigh Valley-based organization is stepping up to help as Morocco picks up the pieces after a powerful earthquake rocked the country.

Rescue crews are working day and night to find those unaccounted for after Friday's deadly earthquake.

"There's no doubt that there is a shock, it doesn't seem like it was something that was really properly announced or expected. It has its psychological impacts,” said Imam Yusuf Rios of the Respect Graduate School in Bethlehem.

Rios said not only are citizens affected, but he believes the country's economy and infrastructure will be too.

"There's no doubt that a country in the condition that Morocco is in that they were struggling already,” said Rios.

Imam Daniel Hernandez with the Muslim Association of Lehigh Valley (MALV) has been a part of the religion of Islam for more than 24 years and he says he can't remember an earthquake of such magnitude striking the country.

"Morocco is in need, we need to step up. And God forbid, one day we were in need, and we need the people to step up as well,” said Hernandez.

Now the Association is finished watching and is now taking action. It's accepting monetary donations for victims through its website.

Hernandez says the donation process is fairly simple: "All you do is put in the memo that it is for the earthquake victims, write for earthquake relief, or Morocco, and so on, and the funds will get allocated to those in need,” he explained.

The organization is also collaborating with other non-profits to learn what items are needed.

"People are still pretty shocked. So it's about trying to find who's alive and seeing what can be done in temporary shelter and basic food, supplies and water,” said Rios.

Rios says in a time of crisis, we have to remember: to be people of hope.