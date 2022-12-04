ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- For a lot of young children, one of the big focuses right now is what Santa will be bringing for Christmas.

But others are contending with some major health struggles.

One local nonprofit is helping to bring holiday cheer to them as they fight cancer.

"We help with everything outside medical help: financial assistance, emotional support, social interaction with other families in the community," said Michelle Zenie, executive director of the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley.

The organization is a nonprofit that supports close to 350 families who have a child with cancer.

"We really just want them to know they aren't alone during their battle," said Zenie.

And it's a battle Michelle knows all too well.

Her now 24-year-old son had Leukemia. He's been a survivor for 21 years.

"To be able to give families something I didn't have the benefit of when I was going through it years ago is incredible," said Zenie.

Sunday was their Holiday Stroll. Kids with cancer and their families walked around collecting goodies, enjoying some holiday snacks, and even playing with baby goats.

The group strives to give kids a break from their day-to-day struggles with cancer.

It's something Ryan Miller says meant a lot to him during his own battle with cancer.

"It's great you know? They are just incredible. They were giving me gift cards and opportunities," said Miller.

He's not only a cancer survivor but a PCFLV board member.

And now, he's been in remission for over two years, giving back to the Pediatric Cancer Foundation as much as he can.

"It makes me feel really good because giving back to the kids and seeing their faces is just beautiful," said Miller.

If you'd like to learn about getting involved with the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley, click here.