BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For the past decade retired Bethlehem teacher Linda Weiss fits in donating her time during her holiday to-do list.
"We can find a lot of time for things that are special and this time of year you really have to do that," she said.
Weiss is one of more than 200 Volunteer Center of The Lehigh Valley volunteers packing shoe boxes for their Holiday Hope Chest campaign. The Center is a conduit to more than 300 area organizations looking for volunteers.
CEO Karen Smith says many organizations are asking for something more valuable than money.
"A lot of people are asking for volunteers this Giving Tuesday instead of money," Smith said.
"It's actually more valuable, to tell you the truth, for us. Because without our volunteers we can't function," said Frances Quinones-Mullen of Bethlehem based ShareCare Faith in Action.
They provide free rides for the elderly and people with disabilities who can't get to doctors' appointments or the store.
Quinones-Mullen says the need is growing. A wait list can be years long. They need more than triple their volunteers to cover everyone.
"Let's say the Bethlehem wait list is very long. While Bath's is very short. They could take the same amount of time because we never have volunteers in those areas," she said of northern Northampton County.
A list of organizations is on The Volunteer Center of The Lehigh Valley's website.
And if you think you don't have the time...
"You can always find time for things you like to do," Weiss said.
Giving that extends well beyond Tuesday.