ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Hurricane Fiona's destruction is not done yet. Turks and Caicos is currently under a shelter-in-place order after the storm slammed the island Tuesday, killing five people across the Caribbean. It's then expected to smack Bermuda as a possible Category 4 storm Thursday.
As it continues to move north, areas already ravaged are trying to pick up the pieces. Organizations in the Lehigh Valley are pitching in. The Ortiz Ark Foundation and Tools 4 Success are two organizations in our area that are wasting no time getting necessities to storm-ravaged areas.
Items such as hygiene products, clothing, batteries, flashlights, first aid kits, camping gear, hurricane backpacks, tarps, portable generators, and straws with filtration systems are being collected at their locations.
The powerful storm made landfall on Puerto Rico Sunday. It brought whipping winds, flash flooding, power outages, and mass destruction. Hurricane Fiona then hit the Dominican Republic with more of the same.
It's currently a Category 3 storm sitting over Turks and Caicos. The Caribbean will have to wait to survey its damage. For now, it's assess and slowly clean up in PR and the DR, two areas still struggling from Hurricane Maria five years ago.
"It just never gets too old," Elena Tirado with Tools 4 Success said. "You just continue to go through the same emotions. So mentally there's a lot of people struggling with what they're going through right now."
Elena Tirado heads the organization Tools 4 Success in Allentown. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping the people of Pennsylvania when times are hard, but the mission doesn't stop there. Tools 4 Success is taking in the basics, everyday essentials we don't think twice about, to bring to storm-ravaged areas.
"If we were in that situation, what it is that we would need," Tirado said. "Having children, having a family, these are just some of the articles that are very much needed."
Just 10 minutes down the road in Allentown at The Ortiz Ark Foundation, Jessica and Oscar Ortiz are doing the same.
"The first Amazon list was uploaded last night based on the needs that we heard from the people over there, flashlights, hurricane backpacks, tarps," Jessica Ortiz, co-founder of The Ortiz Ark Foundation, said.
Her husband Oscar plans to personally head down to Puerto Rico and do even more.
"We're going to build a team," Oscar F Ortiz, co-founder of The Ortiz Ark Foundation, said. "And we're going to rent a van and we're going to start going around and knocking on doors to see what was going on. That's our mission."
The Ortiz Ark Foundation is also accepting monetary donations to be used when down there. Both organizations say you can drop off items at their locations and they will get down to the storm-ravaged areas.