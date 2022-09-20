ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Food and basic necessities are hard to come by for the people in Fiona's path. Lehigh Valley organizations are pitching in with relief efforts and say they need your help to make it happen.

Everyday essentials we don't think twice about are becoming a necessity overnight for the people of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The storm made landfall Sunday, wreaking havoc on the island of Puerto Rico, something Elena Tirado with Tools for Success says the people there are familiar with.

"It just never gets too old. You just continue to go through the same emotions, and so mentally, there's a lot of people struggling with what they're going through right now," Tirado said.

Jessica Ortiz with The Ortiz Ark Foundation says Hurricane Fiona did much more than flood the streets and knock out power.

Now, both nonprofits are now doing what they can to help the ravaged island and its neighbor, the Dominican Republic, collecting the basics to be able to keep the people going.

"I just informed them one of the things we asked for, someone here in Allentown, send me a link, it's a straw that you can drink from dirty water and it kind of filters out," Ortiz said.

The Allentown organizations say items can be dropped off at their locations and they'll take it from there.