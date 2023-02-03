ALLENTOWN, Pa. – After an unseasonably warm winter, the second cold spell of the season is here.

High temperatures are expected to be below 30 degrees, low temperatures will drop down to the single digits, and cold wind chills will make for dangerous conditions.

"Fortunately for us, we've gotten warmer weather so we're a little more used to it being warmer and not so cold ,but we always kind of pre-plan," said Tanya Hook, director of Lehigh County Emergency Services.

In order to stay safe over the next 48 hours, Hook suggests being prepared for anything. That includes having an emergency kit for your home and your car in case you lose power or get stranded.

If you're headed out somewhere, you should make sure someone knows where you're going. Ultimately, she suggests staying inside as much as possible but if you can't, dress appropriately.

"You need to dress in layers if you're going to be outside for long periods of time," said Hook. "Wear gloves, hats — those types of things to really keep you warm."

She also suggests checking on your neighbors, especially people in vulnerable groups such as the elderly, youth and unhoused population.

Volunteers from The Lehigh County Conference of Churches have been preparing for this weekend's weather. Thursday and Friday, they went to different homeless camps in the area to make sure they had propane tanks and other supplies they need to get through the arctic blast.

At their location in Allentown, they started putting together warm bags and also serving hot meals.

"We're doing the best we can, and I know everybody in the community is all hands on deck this time of the year," said Christopher Moran, development officer at The Lehigh County Conference of Churches.

Moran says the winter months always bring in more people to their daytime warming shelter, but when conditions get too cold, they have to prepare to serve even more people.

"Our soup kitchen that runs Monday through Friday is serving a lot more individuals in our community," he said. "We're just seeing overall an expansion of people reaching us."