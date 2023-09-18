ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Officials made sure drivers in the Lehigh Valley are keeping their kids safe when getting behind the wheel.

Child car seat check-ups were done Monday at Cedar Beach Park in Allentown.

Several organizations, including Lehigh Valley Health Network and Safe Kids - teamed up for the event.

Officials also showed drivers how to properly install the seats.

"We want them to have their seats installed properly because if they're in a motor vehicle crash, that's their child's vehicle, you know. It could be a life-or-death situation for their child with an improperly installed seat," said Bill McQuilken with LVHN.

The check-ups are part of National Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs through Saturday.

State police also installed car seats Monday during a event in Warminster, Bucks County.