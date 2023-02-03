ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Pet Expo is back this weekend at the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds.

If you're looking for a furry friend to join your family, the expo could be the place for you. If you'd rather something that isn't furry, they've got that, too.

The largest pet expo on the East Coast, it will feature a number of special attractions including rainforest reptile shows, "Piggyvilla," and canine "good citizen" testing (available at an extra fee). There will also be vendors selling a variety of pet products.

Of course, families — pets included — are welcome at the Lehigh Valley Pet Expo.

The event runs Friday through Sunday. Doors open Friday at 4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. Visit the expo website for more details.