ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Animal lovers can look forward to three days of dogs, cats, reptiles and more when the Lehigh Valley Pet Expo returns to the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds starting Friday.
Karen Garetano, one of the show's producers, is excited for the expo to return after the event had to take a pause last year due to the pandemic.
"We love the Lehigh Valley area," Garetano said. "The attendees are great."
The show, which takes place Friday, Jan. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 30, features both fun and educational exhibits that the whole family can enjoy.
A dog trick show, agility and training demonstrations, a rainforest reptile show, a potbelly pig exhibit and a rabbit-hopping show are among the attractions at this year's event. There are also petting zoos and pony rides for kids, and the Allentown K-9 Police will be there on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Garetano says visitors can shop vendors who will be selling new products and those that you can't necessarily find at a regular pet store, including dog apparel and animal-related clothing for humans.
While the event is family friendly and offers plenty of fun, Garetano says it's also educational, which is especially important as dog licenses almost doubled during the pandemic as people added pets to their families while they were home more.
"It's something that the whole family can do together and have a great time," Garetano said, "but our main thing is also that they learn something from this. They get some educational thing, whether it's, 'Wow, I can actually teach my dog how to do this. I can train my dog and maybe find a good agility class or something like that.'"
If anyone is in the market to add a new animal family member, rescue and adoption groups will be on site to educate potential pet-owners and to start the adoption process.
While the event will go on all weekend, Friday is family night and all children 12 and under are free.
Visitors are allowed to bring their well-behaved, leashed pets.
To buy tickets and get more information, including COVID-19 guidelines, visit the event website. Tickets are also available for purchase at the door.