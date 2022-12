BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms and their fans are helping bring holiday joy to kids at a local nonprofit.

The Phantoms' staff and players delivered teddy bears to Valley Youth House in Bethlehem Monday.

The bears were collected on Saturday during the team's annual "Teddy Bear Toss Night" promotion.

After the Phantoms scored their first goal, fans threw teddy bears onto the ice.

Nearly 8500 bears were collected this year.