ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The future is looking bright for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and their fans.
Governor Tom Wolf's decision to allow 15% maximum capacity in all indoor venues gives the PPL Center a boost.
"We're happy to start welcoming fans, it's something that we've been working on for almost the past year now with our planning processes, putting increased disinfecting into place, social distancing into place," said Gunnar Fox, general manager of Spectra Experiences.
Fox says it was a pretty easy decision. 15% means 1,000 more people allowed in the building than they've had.
"That translates into about 1,500 total people in the building at PPL Center and that includes all the players, coaches, referees, all of our staff, all of our concession workers, team, staff, everyone," Fox said.
Although it'll be a gradual move to increase capacity, Fox says, it means prioritizing safety.
"We have contactless tickets, scanning pedestals which would be similar to what you see at an airport. We have Plexiglass shields in place at all the security checkpoints and concession stands, guest services," Fox said.
It's also good for those who've been out of work.
"It certainly is a step in the right direction and allows us to put some more people back to work," Fox said.
It's been a long year of planning, and pivoting, and planning some more.
But Fox says cooperation and proper guidance will lead to success.
"We all want more fans in the PPL Center, we want more fans in the stadiums, we want more entertainment going on and I think everyone can help by following the guidelines that we have in place. Because that's the only way were going to be allowed to do this," Fox said.
More fans will still mean masks and social distancing at all times.
Management says they're still taking things day by day but are looking forward to slowly getting back to normal.