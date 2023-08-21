BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It was a weekend full of hockey fun at the Steel Ice Center in Bethlehem.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms Youth held its annual Mark Spease Memorial Tournament this weekend.

The 4v4 tournament honors the late mentor and coach Mark Spease, who was a fundamental part of the league's partnership with the Phantoms.

The event also marks the return of youth hockey for the 2023-2024 season.

The league's vice president of hockey operations says it gives the families time to enjoy their love of the game before getting back into the grind of competition.

"I think this is the game in it's purest form, fun..." said Keith Krem, VP of hockey operations. "It's kind of like pond hockey. Everyone's here and just looking to do one thing and that's have fun and enjoy the game they love."

The weekend was topped off with games, fundraisers, raffles and food.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms Youth season officially opens next weekend.