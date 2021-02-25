The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission spent much of its meeting Thursday discussing what has become its routine topic: more warehouses.
Four proposals totaling 1.7 million square feet were reviewed by the commission, which makes recommendations on projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
Some commissioners expressed frustration with the relentless warehouse projects and the burden on local roads, but the LVPC does not approve development. Final decisions are up to local governments.
"We're an advisory body," Chairman Greg Zebrowksi said. "We're not sitting down at the negotiating table."
He suggested that local governments should demand more compensation from developers during the approval process.
Commissioner Richard Molchany said the Lehigh Valley needs to take a more regional look at the burden on roads beyond the immediate area of a warehouse. He added that the LVPC approves staff recommendations based on land use, not individual preferences.
"We are not approving that we think the project is a good project," he said.
Warehouses and the truck traffic they bring are often criticized, but they draw investment and create jobs. A Workforce Board Lehigh Valley study indicates that transportation and warehousing employ 32,000 people, about a tenth of the local working population, based on 2019 numbers.
The numbers reviewed Thursday sounded big, but they are not surprising. LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley said that from 2015 to 2020, local governments approved about 26 million square feet of warehouse development, as shown in the LVPC's 2020-21 Organizational Report on page 55.
The A. Duie Pyle warehouse proposed for acreage in Allentown and the Lehigh County portion of Hanover Township drew the most scrutiny Thursday. The 326,630-square-foot building is planned for land between Irving Street, Lloyd Street, American Parkway and Airport Road.
"It's too bad there weren't any other options," Zebrowski said. A commercial use would have been better for that location, he said.
"It's certainly not the highest and best use of that property," Commissioner Stephen Melnick said.
The LVPC's professional staff said the plan raises road safety issues. A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned company based in West Chester, has another facility nearby.
A development in Forks Township presents a different challenge. The planned 160,000-square-foot warehouse on Glover Road is in an area that was once mainly agricultural, but at risk of becoming industrial.
"This is a pivotal area, where the Township must balance accommodating development pressure and farmland preservation," Chief Community Planner Samantha Smith wrote in the LVPC staff review.
In Lower Nazareth, a 378,000-square-foot warehouse is planned for 557 Nazareth Pike, on land where zoning allows industrial development.
The largest plan faced the least scrutiny because of its location on an old Bethlehem Steel Corporation site near Route 78. The 833,280-square-foot proposal for land in the city of Bethlehem and Lower Saucon Township conforms to the LVPC's regional plan because it is on Commerce Center Boulevard in an existing industrial park, the Majestic Bethlehem Center.
Commissioners Chris Amato and William McGee raised the issue of who would bear the cost of road improvements that warehouses require.
"Will that be the voting public?" Amato asked. He suggested that weight restrictions, similar to those being sought in rural Warren County, New Jersey, could limit damage to roads. Amato is a native of Warren County's White Township, where residents are trying to block a warehouse development.
Vice Chair Steven Glickman questioned whether existing warehouses are fully occupied.
"Is there anybody who knows?" he asked. A warehouse might be only in partial use or vacant, he said.
Other news
Residential developers still see the Lehigh Valley as good housing market, with 451 total units proposed to the commission in January.
Zebrowski welcomed three new commission members: Lehigh County Commissioner Geoff Brace; Joyce Moore, an Upper Milford Township supervisor, and David O'Connell of Easton City Council.
The detailed agenda and proposals from Thursday's meeting are available on the LVPC website.
The commission's next meeting will be March 25 at 7 p.m.