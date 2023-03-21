Finally, there really is an issue that has to do with the price of eggs.



The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission takes on big projects: measuring traffic, reviewing proposals for immense warehouses, and suggesting improvements for housing developments.



On Tuesday, it pondered chicken coops, on top of two warehouses proposed for Lower Nazareth Township, and another South Bethlehem apartment complex.



Upper Saucon Township is reviewing its zoning ordinance to allow backyard chickens in suburban and rural residential areas, and zoning changes are reviewed by the LVPC. Even when they involve poultry.



"Urban farming" has become an issue, as supporters say it provides fresh food and helps the environment. Opponents of city coops warn of noise, smell, and vermin.



Even chicken fans say keeping backyard poultry is not for everybody, even with the price of a dozen eggs of $4 or more.



Chickens lay eggs, but they produce more chicken poop than chicken soup. According to backyardchickens.com, a bird may defecate 15 times per day, creating 45 pounds of chicken manure annually.

Chicken food and manure attracts insects and rodents.



The zoning change would allow non-commercial poultry operations, and the LVPC suggested some rules Tuesday at its Comprehensive Planning Committee meeting.

A LVPC review was prepared by senior community and regional planner Bambi Griffin Rivera.



The LVPC says anybody who wants farm-fresh eggs should keep an eye on the pests who also fancy fowl. That will make small-time farmers into small-time exterminators, too.



"Each applicant shall be responsible for the extermination of insects, rodents, vermin, or other pests in all areas of premises occupied by chickens including, but not limited to, Coops or Pens,” the LVPC's draft report on the zoning says.



The LVPC committee passed the coop vermin review to the full commission, which will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. The agenda and a link to the webcast of the virtual meeting is available on the LVPC website.



The commission's role in this issue is advisory. Final decisions on coops, pens, and vermin will be made by Upper Saucon Township.