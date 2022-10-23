ALLEN TWP., Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review a proposal for a total of 508 housing units in Allen Township at two meetings this week.

The third and fourth phases of Willowbrook Farm at Bullshead and Willow Brook roads include plans for 256 apartments, 27 single-family homes and 225 townhouses.

The commission will go over the proposal at a Comprehensive Planning Committee meeting at noon Tuesday, and at a full commission meeting Thursday at 7 p.m.

Comments by the commission's professional staff show concerns about pedestrian safety, with Catasauqua High School nearby and Wayne A. Grube Memorial Park across the street.

"The inclusion of sidewalks and complete connections would enable school children and residents to walk to school, parks and trails safely," according to the report. The comments are preliminary until approved by the appointed commissioners, who may make alterations before voting on the recommendations.

The LVPC is an advisory body in this case. Final decisions on land use will be made by Allen Township.

The development will generate 3,683 vehicle trips per day, according to the report. Of the total, an estimated 1,716, almost half of the total, will come from the apartments proposed for the eastern portion of the development.

LVPC agendas and links to virtual meetings are available on the commission's website.

The commission has a staff of professionals who review large proposals made in Northampton and Lehigh counties. Then, 37 commissioners appointed from throughout the counties review their recommendations before voting. The reports are then sent to local municipalities for consideration.