The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review two big project proposals.

The proposed Grand Central recycling facility in Plainfield Township is on next week's agendas, along with the Route 309 Commerce Center in Upper Saucon Township.

The commission will review the plans at a committee meeting Tuesday at noon, and the full commission will consider them at a 7 p.m. meeting Thursday.

Waste Management Inc., owner of Grand Central, proposes a $42 million recycling plant on 22.8 acres at 910 W. Pennsylvania Ave. The facility itself would cover 92,000 square feet, a little more than two acres.

A preliminary draft of the LVPC report notes potential for traffic problems and says weekday trips at the facility by trucks and employees would average 271.

One feature of vehicle control could be a problem, the report says: "The sliding gate at the access driveway along Pen Argyl Road is of concern because of its proximity to the road and the potential for this to create a bottleneck in the flow of traffic."

The LVPC also recommends that the access driveway to Pen Argyl Road be designed to discourage commercial trucks from using the Pen Argyl Road access.

The project's potential impact on Route 512 is also mentioned.

"The municipality and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation should monitor the potential impact of the increased number of trucks along this roadway," the report says.

Houston-based Waste Management, sometimes referred to as WM, plans to expand the Grand Central Landfill. The landfill provides more than $2 million to Plainfield annually, according to an earlier statement from the company. The "materials recovery facility," or MRF in the jargon of recycling, could be open in the first quarter of 2025.

The LVPC reviews major projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties. In the case of Grand Central, it plays an advisor role. The commission's professional staff reviews projects, and their recommendations are voted on by appointed commissioners before being sent to municipal officials for consideration.

Also during next week's meetings, the commission is scheduled to go over the Route 309 Commerce Center in Upper Saucon.

That project on the east side of Route 309 and west of East Valley Road is for three warehouses covering 1.77 million square feet total.

Again, traffic is an issue, with a study forecasting 4,042 trips per day, with 1,056 of those by commercial trucks.

While warehouses are usually not welcome, township residents thanked officials at a 2021 meeting for helping shape a plan that will not add housing to the township. Earlier proposals for the land included mixed-use development, and another would have put up a retail center and nearly 900 homes, adding a burden to the Southern Lehigh School District.

The LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee will review the plans at a noon meeting Tuesday that will be streamed online. The full commission will consider the plans at a virtual meeting Thursday at 7 p.m.

Agendas and links to both meetings are available on the LVPC website.