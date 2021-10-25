Four warehouses that would cover a total of 781,000 square feet -- about 18 acres -- in Palmer Township will be reviewed this week by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
The LVPC's agenda lists First Park 33's proposal to consolidate three lots at the southwest corner of Newlins Mill and Tatamy roads, near Route 33.
The plan is for an area marked for development, according to the LVPC, but it would make traffic worse.
"This intersection has a substantial history of crash incidents, with 23 occurring in the last five years and nine in 2020," according to a letter sent to Palmer Township by Jillian Seitz, senior community planner on the LVPC's staff.
The LVPC said a study indicates the development would generate 1,337 vehicle trips daily, with 469 of them by trucks.
The commission urges Palmer to get a traffic signal placed at the intersection of Newlins Mill and Tatamy. The LVPC also says the plan should include more parking for trucks, including overnight parking.
"The Lehigh Valley has seen increasing numbers of tractor-trailers parking on roadways and in residential neighborhoods," according to the commission's letter.
The LVPC will discuss the proposal at its Comprehensive Planning Committee's noon meeting Tuesday, and at a meeting of the full commission at 7 p.m. Thursday. Both meeting will be virtual. Details are available on the LVPC website.
The appointed commissioners will review the recommendations made by the LVPC's professional staff.
The commission will also review a potential expansion at 8001 Industrial Blvd. in Upper Macungie Township. That plan for more tractor-trailer parking and a 129,816-square-foot building expansion is in an area allocated for development, according to the LVPC.