The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission gave its approval Thursday to a five-town regional plan that seeks to balance development with preservation.

The commission also recognized Executive Director Becky Bradley for winning a national leadership award.

The draft River Central Area Multi-Municipal Plan still needs approval from the borough of Catasauqua, North Catasauqua and Northampton, and East Allen and Hanover (Lehigh County) townships.

The plan's goals include improving coordination among the five members, protecting farmland and natural resources, and improving housing opportunities.

"This is a really good plan," LVPC Vice Chairman Chris Amato said. "It offers the potential for communities to bond together."

Amato has been a critic of warehouse development, particularly on open space in Lehigh Valley townships. The plan's goals include steering development to appropriate areas.

Executive Director Bradley said the plans show how local governments can support each other, and pursue goals of FutureLV, the commission's plan for the region.

The commission's comments on the River Central plan commend its goal to "Coordinate industrial development with available road capacity, transit service, and utility infrastructure." The LVPC has criticized some industrial developments, particularly warehouses, for placing too much stress on country roads, leading to additional costs for local government.

The appointed commissioners also recognized Bradley for winning the 2023 Tom Bradley Leadership Award. That award, named for the former mayor of Los Angeles, is given by the National Association of Regional Councils. The Washington, D.C.-based organization promotes regional cooperation as the most effective way to address planning and development.

In the case of Becky Bradley, the NARC said she "is an exemplary leader and planner with a remarkable track record of accomplishments" that have a made a significant impact on the Lehigh Valley, making Bradley a model for planners across the nation.

At the start of the meeting, Commissioner Jack McGorry commented on pollution in the Lehigh River. He said development in Upper Mount Bethel Township, recently reviewed by the LVPC, threatens to pollute the Delaware River.

The LVPC is an advisory body that reviews big projects and zoning changes in Lehigh and Northampton counties. It has a professional staff, whose recommendations on development projects are discussed and voted on by the appointed commissioners from both counties.

The commissioners vote on the staff reviews, not on whether projects should proceed, or be altered or blocked. Final land-use decisions are made by municipalities.

The next LVPC meeting will be Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m. An agenda and link to the meeting will be posted on the commission's website.