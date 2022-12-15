The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission bade farewell to 23 years of experience Thursday, as Leisel Dreisbach, Susan Lawless and Gerry Yob wind up their terms.

Dreisbach has served the commission since April 2009, while Lawless has put in four years and Yob was on the appointed board for five years.

Commissioners are appointed from across Lehigh and Northampton counties to help the LVPC guide development in the Lehigh Valley.

The LVPC has a professional staff and 37 volunteer commissioners appointed by the counties.

"You always conducted yourself with class," Vice Chairman Chris Amato said to Dreisbach.

Chairman Steven Glickman also thanked the three outgoing commissioners.

The LVPC's Executive Committee met Wednesday to review budget items and review its policy on how commissioners interact with staff and the public.

"No Commissioner shall contact member(s) of the staff in an attempt to influence staff opinion or to influence the contents of staff review letters related to plans for land development and/or subdivision, ordinances, and/or any other review conducted by staff," is the terminology of the proposed staff/commissioner rule.

LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley said the commissioners should go to her with questions.

"If a commissioner wants to talk about a plan, they should contact me directly and not be contacting junior staff," she said.

The potential rule changes also state that "Any official action taken by a vote of the majority of a quorum of the LVPC at a public meeting is final,'' adding later that no commissioner or member of the staff should represent the position of the LVPC "contrary to what is reflected in the public record."

In short, public votes are final and should not be misrepresented.

The commission itself does not have the authority over individual commissioners because they are appointed by Lehigh and Northampton counties.

One potential recourse in the case of a wayward commissioner would be to report misbehavior to the county that appointed the person.

The full planning commission will hold its final meeting, virtually, on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. A link to the meeting will be posted on the LVPC website.