A Lehigh Valley Planning Commission review of a big building proposed for Upper Mount Bethel Township found lots of faults but the LVPC is butting its head against the same issue the township did: the land is zoned for industry.

"It is an allowed land use," LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley said of the 388,800-square-foot building. "They have to approve it."

The planning commission can make recommendations for what Upper Mount Bethel asks of developer Lou Pektor's River Pointe Logistics, but it cannot block a project. The township has already approved Pektor's general plan for land along the Delaware River that is zoned for industrial use and has been for years.

Two LVPC committees met Thursday to review the proposed 5027 River Road building and a solar field at Lehigh University.

The River Pointe discussion echoed similar meetings held in the township, criticizing how the development will alter scenic views, how it might affect the river, and how truck and vehicle traffic will change the character of UMBT and the region. A group of residents has attended meetings to object to River Pointe, but none spoke at Tuesday's virtual committee meeting.

Bradley said the LVPC comments can suggest changes at River Pointe, which she said will have a "long lasting impact on the entire region."

"Its impact is extraordinary," she said of the Pektor development. "This is elevated beyond anything we have seen in the Lehigh Valley in our lifetimes."

LVPC Vice Chairman Chris Amato started to comment on what he said is an "ethical dilemma" posed by the development, but pulled back, saying, "That's just hearsay."

The commission's staff comments will be reviewed at a meeting of the entire commission Thursday.

A "greener" and less obtrusive plan that has also drawn criticism from neighbors was received more favorably. Lehigh University plans to put up a solar field on 14.5 acres just south of its athletic complex in Bethlehem. The solar field will be quiet, cause no stormwater problems and attract no traffic, but some neighbors have complained about an open field becoming a renewable electricity site that may generate about 90% of Lehigh's demand.

Lehigh's plan for 124 Goodman Drive is generally consistent with the LVPC's regional plan, according to staff comments.

It could have been a lot worse for neighbors, a Bethlehem official said.

Darlene Heller, planning director for the city, said the land is zoned for institutional use and Lehigh could have put large buildings there. Instead, there will be a green facility generating electricity. She also said the university is looking at ways for a buffer to make the view better for neighbors.

"It's a pretty low-impact use," she said of the solar field, compared to alternatives. Lehigh's baseball field is next to the site, and Stabler Athletic & Convocation Center (capacity 6,200 for concerts) is nearby.

The Lehigh plan will also be reviewed Thursday at the meeting of the full commission.

 
 
 

