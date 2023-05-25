The argument about the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission's move to the Allentown waterfront is not over yet.

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure complained about the planned move March 16, and on Thursday, Commissioner John McGorry objected to the process. The decision to move was made by the LVPC's executive committee, not the full 37-member commission.

McGorry said all members should make the decision about the move, "which will cost us more" and make it more difficult for Northampton County commissioners to attend meetings.

"The vote was taken and acted upon based on the nature of the organization," Chairman Steven Glickman said during the LVPC's regular meeting.

"It was ridiculous that we can't have our members who are all coming to these meetings have a say in this," McGorry said.

He has objected earlier to moving the LVPC headquarters from 961 Marcon Blvd. in Hanover Township (Lehigh County) to The Waterfront, a Jaindl Properties project. The Jaindl name is linked to warehouse developments that some LVPC members have objected to.

Glickman said the LVPC will save as much as $1 million over five years by moving. Staying at the Marcon Boulevard office would require as much as $2 million in renovations, some commissioners have said, but McClure and others have questioned that number.

McClure has referred to the new location as "a cool space" that will cost more than the current location.

McClure's counterpart in Lehigh County, Executive Philips Armstrong, supports the move and says it will save money.

McGorry, a financial advisor, questioned the economics behind the decision before the discussion ended.

The commission also reviewed plans for three buildings at Lou Pektor's River Pointe Logistics in Upper Mount Bethel Township; a proposal to put a warehouse at the site of the Best Western hotel in Hanover Township, Northampton County; and 420 apartments to be built in Forks Township.

The LVPC consists of a professional staff that reviews plans, and 37 commissioners appointed by Lehigh and Northampton counties. The commissioners go over staff recommendations, sometimes alter them, and then vote on approving them.

Recommendations are then sent to municipalities and developers. Final land-use decisions are made by each municipality. The LVPC does not approve or reject developments.