The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission said a proposed warehouse for Forks Township will bring more traffic to an area that is losing its agricultural character.
The Goodman Logistics Center on Richmond Road, just north of Newlins Road, would cover 266,190 square feet. The area is zoned for the use, but the commission said the building would not suit its regional plan, citing air pollution, noise, traffic and water runoff.
"The township was once almost entirely agricultural," Senior Community Planner Jillian Seitz told the commission, but now commercial and residential development is taking over. The proposed warehouse, adjacent to the Country Meadows retirement home, is "completely inconsistent" with FutureLV, the LVPC's regional plan. Seitz added that warehouse jobs pay about a third of the income needed to buy a medium-priced home in Forks.
Traffic is already an issue in the township, and a resident said, "A project like this is just going to make it a nightmare." Growth in Forks has increased the burden on roads, and in Easton, College Hill residents say vehicles coming from the township make their neighborhood unsafe.
The LVPC staff review said the warehouse would generate 455 vehicle trips per weekday, 160 of them by truck.
Engineer Brian Kobularcik, representing the developer, said traffic issues were addressed at Forks meetings earlier. Traffic will not be directed toward residential areas or the retirement home, he said.
He also said Goodman is an environmentally conscious company.
"Goodman is one of the most aggressive developers out there, in order to offset our impact to the environment," he said.
Chairman Greg Zebrowski, an advocate for environmentalism, commended that but said the big problem with the plan remains: the location. The site is about 3.5 miles from the nearest Route 33 interchange.
The appointed commissioners approved the staff review of the plan. The comments will go to the township which makes final decisions on land use. The commission votes on its staff recommendations, not on projects.
Zebrowski gave his final report as chairman, reiterating concerns he has been raising for years.
"We have faced unprecedented challenges," he said. He identified traffic and preserving the environment as two of the biggest problems Lehigh and Northampton counties face.
He faulted Pennsylvania's laws, which he said favor developers over residents and attract out-of-state companies who can take advantage of what he described as "19th century" policies.
"Until we update the Pennsylvania municipal code, Pennsylvania is behind the 8-ball," Zebrowski said.
He said the LVPC serves as a source of expertise for the entire Lehigh Valley, and he said it must be funded better. Executive Director Becky Bradley agreed, saying the staff's work has increased steadily as more projects are submitted for review.
"We're burning people out," she said.
Zebrowski expressed one optimistic view.
"Many of us in our generation have screwed things up," he said, but the next generation will do better.
"Young people will take action to protect the environment and the future of the Lehigh Valley," he said.
The virtual meeting was held at 11 a.m. instead of the usual 7 p.m. because of the holiday. The commission also chose new officers for 2022: Steven Glickman, chairman; Chris Amato, vice chairman and Kevin Schmidt, treasurer.
Zebrowski also thanked six commissioners, all representing Northampton County, who are leaving: Janell Connolly, Malissa Davis, Kevin Lott, David O'Connell, Pam Pearson and Spirit Rutzler.
The next commission meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 22. Details will be posted on the LVPC website.