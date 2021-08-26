BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Many have hopes to save the Dutch Springs quarry, even though the site in Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships has been sold.
"They've really considered this privately owned recreational facility part of the community and part of the fabric that makes the Lehigh Valley so great," said Becky Bradley, the executive director of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. "It would be wonderful if those uses could continue because it's obvious that the community would like those uses to continue."
Developer Trammel Crow agrees, saying in a statement the company is willing to donate the quarry. Conversations are ongoing.
“We have been in discussions with local officials for the past several months with the goal of donating the water portion and an adjacent area of the property for the officials to maintain these facilities and provide community uses in conjunction with our proposed development,” said Matt Nunn, Principal at Trammell Crow Company.
But Lower Nazareth considers the idea an insurance nightmare, while Bethlehem Township tells us it hasn't received a formal offer.
Meanwhile, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure suggested the company give up one of the two warehouses it proposed. That would be in exchange for some level of government possibly agreeing to take on the quarry, since even fenced off, responsibility and liability remain.
This all comes as the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission is set to review plans for the site Thursday at 7 p.m.
Bradley says not knowing which tenant the real estate developer will lease the proposed warehouses to is causing concern.
"Not only is this being planned without knowing what the real impact to the community is going to be, from traffic to congestion, to noise, to light, to air quality," said Bradley. "Dutch Springs symbolizes that people are fed up with speculative warehouse development."
State law says because both townships zone this property as industrial, neither can deny industrial development on site.
The planning commission advises the townships, which have the final say.
"Participate in those meetings...because that's where you can make a difference," said Bradley.