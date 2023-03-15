You can have a say in how the region spends its infrastructure money through a new online survey from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.

"I'm not everywhere all at once, nobody is, and so you might have issues in your community that we wouldn't know about if they weren't brought forward," said Executive Director of the LVPC, Becky Bradley. "They could affect the system regionwide and so we want people to come to the table and be a part of that discussion."

The data will be used to update the long-term transportation plan, Future LV. That plan is necessary to receive the $3.6 billion in infrastructure funding expected over the next 25 years.

"In order to unlock those funds you have to have a prioritized list of types of projects," Bradley said.

The roughly six-minute survey asks residents what they think is important on issues that range from improving trail connectivity to paving highways, to even passenger rail and air travel.

"People have really discovered, or rediscovered, the need to have alternative modes of transportation beyond a vehicle. So walking, biking, ADA accessibility, those are some things we want to learn more about from the public," Bradley said. "What do you want? Where do you want it? How do you prioritize those things now?"

You can find the survey on the LVPC website by going to the transportation plans page, under the your voice counts section.

The survey is open until April 17. The plan will then be vetted by the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study and should be finalized for public comment in July. The plan will need to be officially adopted by September.