Housing will be the most pressing regional issue of 2023, the head of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission said Thursday.
The Valley's appeal as a place to live and work creates challenges, LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley said at the final 2022 meeting of the commission.
There really is no place like home, but the shortage is even a problem for residents.
She noted that traffic, climate change and development all present problems, but chose one issue as No. 1: "A housing shortage that is pricing families out of their own neighborhoods."
One market response has been to propose more apartments in the region. Steve Neratko, chief community and regional planner, said 366 apartments were among the projects submitted to the LVPC for review in November. That accounts for 80% of residential units proposed in the month.
"The apartment reviews keep growing," Neratko said. The number of apartments proposed this year is unprecedented, he said.
Problems in the region are related and overlap, with development leading to environmental problems and growth leading to traffic.
Bradley said there have been an unacceptable number of pedestrian and bicycle fatalities, and many vehicle collisions that are the result of "bad driver behavior."
Also Thursday, the commission reviewed its $3.77 million budget for 2023. Northampton County will contribute $605,000, and Lehigh County (which has a larger population) is responsible for $650,000. The Pennsylvania and U.S. departments of transportation will put up $1.57 million, contracts for specific projects generates $468,000, and planning commission revenue accounts for the remaining $477,000.
The LVPC's expenses are mainly for personnel: payroll, benefits and pensions total $2.72 million, or 72% of expenses.
With the year winding down, the LVPC bade farewell to three commissioners: Liesel Dreisbach, representing Northampton County; Susan Lawless, a Hanover Township, Northampton County, representative, and Gerald Yob of Freemansburg.
"Wherever I go, I will be an and support of the work of the LVPC," Lawless said.
"It has been a privilege to serve," Dreisbach said, thanking Bradley for her work on behalf of the region.
"I am proud to have served alongside each of you," LVPC Chairman Steve Glickman said.
The LVPC does not approve or block plans. Its professional staff reviews projects and makes recommendations, which are considered, sometimes altered, and voted on by the appointed commissioners. Those recommendations are then forwarded to municipalities.
The commission also welcomed two employees who joined this year: Patrick Osei, director of transportation and data, and David Jan, economist and data scientist.
Osei is a native of Ghana. He is pursuing a doctoral degree in environmental engineering at Drexel University. Jan is a graduate of Lehigh University and Boston University.
Leadership of the appointed commissioners will remain the same in 2023. Glickman will continue as chairman, with Chris Amato as vice chairman and Kevin Schmidt as treasurer.
The LVPC's next full meeting will be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The agenda and a link to the meeting will be posted on the commission's website.
Lehigh Valley Planning Commission's Bradley says housing is 2023's biggest regional issue
Housing will be the most pressing regional issue of 2023, the head of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission said Thursday.
Tags
- Lehigh Valley Planning Commission
- Steve Glickman
- Transportation
- Kevin Schmidt
- Communty And Regional Planner
- Hanover Township
- Steve Neratko
- Chairman
- Executive Director
- Boston University
- Northampton County
- United States
- Pennsylvania
- Economist And Data Scientist
- Environmental Engineering
- Treasurer
- Patrick Osei
- David Jan
- Lehigh University
- Liesel Dreisbach
- Susan Lawless
- Ghana
- Director Of Transportation And Data
- Lehigh County
- Becky Bradley
- Chris Amato
- Drexel University
- Gerald Yob
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Northampton County adds 41 acres to park system with bargain purchase of Allen Twp. land
- Lehigh Valley Planning Commission's Bradley says housing is 2023's biggest regional issue
- How is the weather affecting flights out of Allentown?
- Lehigh Valley Zoo's lights show closed Thursday
- Lights in the Parkway to be closed Friday
- Friendly's on Catasauqua Road closes, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining
- Man charged with homicide by vehicle in deadly DUI crash
- Bear Creek delays opening day due to rain
- Landfill expansion one step closer in Lower Saucon
- South Whitehall residents to see hike in water, sewer fees
Berks Area News
- ARL to euthanize 19 cats due to feline calicivirus
- Holiday Lights at Gring's Mill cancelled for Friday
- ARL enacts Code Blue due to winter weather and cold temperatures
- IM ABLE founder honored by Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame
- Bear Creek delays opening day due to rain
- Olivet holds 'Christmas on Clinton' party
- Lawmakers look set to avoid govt. shutdown, pass $1.7T spending bill
- Pa. officials: Santa's reindeer cleared for takeoff
- Shoppers pack stores for last-minute gifts ahead of wet weather
- Pagoda lights tradition carries on in honor of beloved volunteer
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of 'bomb cyclone'
- US stocks slide as economic data stokes rate hike worries
- Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov't, aid Ukraine
- Tesla offers rare year-end discounts on 2 top-selling models
- US probing automated driving system use in 2 Tesla crashes
- FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed $250M bond, house arrest
- EXPLAINER: What's the debate over releasing Trump's taxes?
- Trump's taxes: House OKs bill on IRS audits of presidents
- Sluggish holiday sales could bring huge last-minute discounts
- Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators
Entertainment News
- Best Christmas songs: Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and more
- Original E.T. model sold at auction for $2.56 million
- Dolly Parton has a secret song. You may have to wait 23 years to hear it.
- ‘NCIS’ & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: What Do You Think of a Torres & Tennant Crossover Romance? (POLL)
- Henry Cavill will get 'heroic sendoff' from The Witcher
- Brooke Shields insists Blue Lagoon couldn't be made today
- Lily Collins says Emily in Paris 'is about women in the workplace'
- Naomi Ackie reveals she nearly quit acting
- Selena Gomez and The Weeknd shortlisted for 95th Oscars music categories
- This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly