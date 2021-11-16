The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission considered yet another warehouse proposal Tuesday that it finds unsuitable.
The LVPC's comprehensive planning committee reviewed the two warehouses that would be built along the American Parkway in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, near Allentown.
"It's obviously a terrible location," Chairman Greg Zebrowski said of the site, which is three miles from the nearest Route 22 interchange.
Senior Community Planner Jillian Seitz said the proposed two warehouses, totaling 403,000 square feet, at 1108 American Parkway are inconsistent with the LVPC's regional plan. The buildings alone would cover about 8.5 football fields, not including parking and entranceways.
"The development is proposed to be constructed 50 feet away from an existing, recently constructed office building with a glass exterior that is marketed as `world class' and has 1,500 employees," her report said.
"Locating warehouse uses in the proposed location will be a detriment to the health and well-being of office workers and significantly de-value the office building property."
St. Luke's Center is next to the land.
The development would generate 689 vehicle trips per day, according to Seitz, and 242 of those would be by trucks. That would strain Dauphin Street and other local roads. The American Parkway already handles 20,694 vehicle trips daily, she said.
The commission does not favor some warehouse proposals, but the trucking and "logistics" industry employs about 10% of Lehigh Valley residents, according to one study.
The committee approved Seitz's comments, with a couple changes. The LVPC provides professional analysis of developments, and the appointed commissioners review those comments and sometimes suggest revisions. In most cases, final decisions are up to the municipality. The full commission will review Tuesday's issues at a virtual meeting Thursday at 7 p.m.
The committee also reviewed two proposals for Glendon, and in this case, its decisions will be binding because the small borough does not have its own land-use ordinance.
PennStro Leasing LLC plans to open a trailer-leasing operation at 215 Hilton St. in Glendon, near Route 78. The company has operations in Manheim and Shippensburg, where trucks pick up leased trailers.
The site will strictly be for leasing pick-ups and drop-offs, PennStro General Manager Jordan Griffith said. There will be a small office building at the site and one full-time employee.
"We do not do any major repairs on-site," Griffith said. Fuel is not stored there, and all vehicles will be cleared of snow and ice before they leave the property.
The land is in an industrial area and near the highway, making it a suitable use, according to the LVPC.
Executive Director Becky Bradley commended PennStro for working with the commission.
"We had very good conversations with them and that doesn't always happen," she said.
Chrin Cos. also made a proposal for Glendon, a 25,000-square-foot maintenance building on Industrial Drive, replacing a 1950s-era building. The site will serve the nearby landfill and other Chrin operations, and have about 12 employees.
The Glendon proposals and others will be voted on by the full commission Thursday.