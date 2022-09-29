We're hearing from people who live in Pennsylvania, but were directly affected by Hurricane Ian, and one of them is still stuck down there.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane, destroying buildings and flooding streets. Lehigh Valley realtor Stephanie Salanik owns a home in Bonita Springs, Florida right near ground zero.

"When the eye was right off the coast, right next to Bonita making landfall, I knew. Like my heart just sank, and I just watched it all day, I couldn't look away," said Salanik.

She couldn't look away from the pictures and videos she was being sent from friends of her community getting destroyed.

"I saw videos where people were trying to flee the floods, like driving in their car, and they got flooded out in their car, and people were saving them from their cars yesterday," said Salanik.

But while Salanik was watching in horror from afar, one Schuylkill County native was in the thick of it.

"We've gone through floods, but nothing like this," said Scott Krater, the Schuylkill County 911 Director.

Krater is currently stuck in his hotel in Orlando, where he was on vacation when the storm hit.

"I looked on the, looked for the Orlando Airport, and there were some roads leading to the airport that were flooded. So I think they're making a call to open up at noon tomorrow I think," said Krater.

He's hoping to be back in Pennsylvania soon, but he's also thinking of the people staying behind in Florida.

"We're lucky. I feel bad for the residents here. There's a lot of damage. I've seen some of the homes, they're completely destroyed," said Krater.

But Salanik learned her home is not destroyed, so she's hoping it can go to good use.

"I'm going to reach out to my office down there and see if anybody needs temporary housing. If we have water, and we have electric, and we have a place to stay, I want to make it available to somebody who needs a place," said Salanik.

Salanik tells us she has a flight booked for Oct. 8 to head down there. She's hoping to check on her house, but also to see if she can help the victims of the storm in some way.