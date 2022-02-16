BETHLEHEM, Pa. | More than 500 brave men and women will descend upon Scott Park in downtown Easton, Pa. on Saturday, February 19, for the Lehigh Valley Polar Plunge.
The frigid affair benefits Special Olympics PA, and registration will open at 9:30 am with the first plunge into the Delaware River taking place at noon, according to event organizers.
The 2022 Lehigh Valley Polar Plunge marks a return to downtown Easton after the ongoing pandemic forced the event to go virtual last year. While a virtual element is still being offered, Special Olympics PA says it anticipates a great turnout for the event which raised more than $100,000 for the organization in 2020, the last time the plunge was held in-person.
Aside from plunging into the frigid Delaware River, event goers will enjoy complimentary Wawa coffee and hot chocolate from the Wawa Community Care Truck. Wawa is a sponsor of the 2022 Lehigh Valley Polar Plunge.
The event will also include a DJ, costume contest, and crafts area.
The event is sponsored by Wawa, Aerotek, Geico, Amazon, Boyer’s Food Markets, North Ward Social Club, and Ehrlich Pest Control-Pottsville Branch, according to officials.