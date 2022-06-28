LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - You might be preparing for the Fourth of July, and local law enforcement officers are, too.
It was the hot topic Tuesday at an event hosted by the Lehigh Valley DUI and Highway Safety Task Force.
The event was called Booze, Belts and Burns.
Community partners worked together to advocate safety across the three "B's," leading up to Independence Day.
While they used the time to emphasize Fourth of July travel and fireworks safety, they wanted to also recognize those in law enforcement.
A number of officers received certificates of appreciation, for both number of DUI arrests and number of traffic citations over the 2021 year.
It was split into four categories, between cities, boroughs, townships and Pennsylvania State Police across the Lehigh Valley.
"It's important to have an event like this to recognize their hard work for the good work they do, because they end up saving lives by ensuring people to obey the lives of the commonwealth," said Capt. Derek Koch, commanding officer for PSP. "It's gonna be a busy weekend out on the highways of the commonwealth, so now is the perfect time to do it."
Officials also used the time to recognize fireworks safety. Some of the main points they mentioned were making sure no young people handle fireworks, and remembering to not use fireworks under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Authorities say you can expect to see a larger police presence over the next week.