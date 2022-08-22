ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Big crowds came out to Allentown for the 29th Lehigh Valley Pride Festival.

Sunday's event was put on by Bradbury-Sullivan LGBTQ Community Center.

The organization brought more than 100 vendors to the Jewish Community Center of the Lehigh Valley.

The theme of this year's event was "Be Proud, Be Loud."

Organizers say it's important for everyone in the Lehigh Valley to have a space where they feel loved and supported.

"We're super grateful that LGBTQ people feel comfortable coming to Pride, but we're also grateful for allies, people who love and support those folks every single day and every single way," said Stephen Jiwanmall, communications director for the Bradbury-Sullivan center.

The event also featured a diverse selection of information booths including ones for nonprofits, education centers, faith organizations and area politicians.